RSS calls Ayodhya temple donation theft ‘highly condemnable’, seeks strict action against guilty

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday strongly condemned the alleged theft from donation boxes at the Shri Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya, calling it a deeply disturbing incident that has hurt the sentiments of devotees across the country.

In a statement, Hosabale said the Ram Temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi stands as a symbol of faith, devotion and the sacrifices of generations of Ram devotees. He said the alleged theft has shaken the trust and emotions of the Hindu community.

Hosabale noted that the Uttar Pradesh government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and initiated legal action based on its recommendations. He stressed that those found guilty should face strict punishment.

Describing the incident as "highly condemnable," he urged the Trust to treat it as an exceptional case and take effective measures to address any shortcomings in temple management and administration. He also called for transparent financial management and efficient operations to preserve the faith of millions of devotees. (ANI)

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