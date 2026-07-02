Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) backs SIT probe in Ram Temple embezzlement, opposes CBI probe demand

NEW DELHI: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) President, Alok Kumar, on Wednesday expressed confidence in the ongoing police investigation into the alleged irregularities linked to Ram Temple donations, saying there is nothing inappropriate about granting the Special Investigation Team (SIT) an additional 15 days to complete its probe.

Speaking to IANS, Kumar said that if investigators have sought more time to ensure the probe is conducted thoroughly and reaches a logical conclusion, the request should not be viewed negatively. He said the investigation is progressing and should be allowed to continue without unnecessary interference.

Rejecting demands from some quarters for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry, Kumar said the investigation is already being conducted by the police and, according to the information available, is being carried out efficiently and impartially. He urged people to have faith in the country's established investigative mechanisms instead of questioning their credibility.

"Police are conducting the investigation. We have heard that it is being done efficiently and thoroughly. So, we should have faith in the normal channels of investigation. Some people say the BJP government will not allow a fair probe, so it should be handed over to the CBI. But the Central government is also led by the BJP. I believe we should not distrust our agencies. The investigation is being watched by the media and the entire Hindu society. If anything goes wrong, it will be brought to notice," Kumar told IANS.

Commenting on the extension granted to the SIT in the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case, Kumar said the team's responsibility extends beyond merely investigating the crime.

"It's not just about investigating the crime. Suggesting remedies to ensure this does not happen in the future is also part of the work. If they have asked for time to ensure this work is done well and thoroughly, and they have only asked for 15 days, I think there is nothing inappropriate about it," he said.

Addressing criticism that the investigation may not be impartial because the Uttar Pradesh government is led by the BJP, Kumar argued that the same Opposition parties questioning the state police have also repeatedly questioned the CBI. (IANS)

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