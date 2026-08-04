RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to interact with Gen Z in Mumbai on August 6

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to interact with representatives of Generation Z and Generation Alpha on August 6 in Mumbai.

The interactive session will serve as the inaugural ceremony for the 15th Annual Championship Conference of India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N.).

The event will assemble more than 2,000 high school students aged 15 to 19, hailing from over 100 cities across India. Centred on the theme "The Role of Youth in Uniting the World, the Indian Way," the conference provides a platform for young leaders to deliberate on pressing local, national, and international affairs, said a press release. Bhagwat’s address marks the formal commencement of the Annual Championship Conference, kicking off multi-day student-led debates and policy discussions. I.I.M.U.N. (IANS)

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