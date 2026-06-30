RSS chief recalls Kar Seva anecdotes, says ‘spirit of devotion can transform lives’

BENGALURU: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat recalled a series of incidents from the period following the first Kar Seva in Ayodhya, saying the atmosphere of devotion, sacrifice and collective commitment had the power to transform individuals without formal instruction or persuasion. He shared these experiences while addressing the concluding session of the three-day National Conference on "Operationalising NEP 2020: Integrating Indian Knowledge Systems", organised by the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal at the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru.

Bhagwat narrated the story of a man who had travelled to Ayodhya intending to steal from Kar Sevaks. During a visit to a tehsil after the first Kar Seva, local RSS workers introduced him to a roadside puncture repairman. They explained that the man had previously been a pickpocket who joined a train full of Kar Sevaks, believing it would provide an opportunity to steal. However, after reaching Ayodhya, taking a holy dip in the Saryu River and having darshan of Ram Lalla, he abandoned his criminal intentions. He immersed his theft tools in the river and later sought help from RSS workers to find honest employment. Bhagwat said no one had lectured or persuaded the man; instead, the dedication and sacrifices of the Kar Sevaks created an atmosphere that inspired his transformation.

He also recounted the story of an RSS worker who had believed he should first establish a successful career before dedicating himself to national service. After being assigned organisational responsibilities in Allahabad, the volunteer later told Bhagwat that he had symbolically immersed his personal ambitions at the Triveni Sangam. The worker decided to prioritise service to the cause and postpone his personal career, a commitment Bhagwat said he continues to follow.

Highlighting the importance of determination and clarity of purpose, Bhagwat said even goals that once appeared impossible can be achieved with unwavering commitment. He cited the construction of the Ram Temple, the end of the Emergency, and the abrogation of Article 370 as examples of achievements many had once considered unlikely. Concluding his address, Bhagwat urged people to remain firmly committed to their life goals and work towards them with complete dedication. (IANS)

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