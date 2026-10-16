Rural Women have become Wealth Creators, says President Droupadi Murmu

VIJAYAWADA: President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday that rural women are no longer mere beneficiaries of schemes but have become wealth creators and are emerging as drivers of development.

Inaugurating the National SARAS Mela, organised by the Union Ministry of Rural Development and the Government of Andhra Pradesh, in Vijayawada, she said the Government of India has given a distinct momentum and direction to the empowerment of rural women through the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative.

"Increased participation in various modern sectors, such as digital services and renewable energy, has opened up new avenues for skill development for our rural sisters. Today, rural women are no longer merely beneficiaries of government schemes; they have become wealth creators and are emerging as drivers of development," she said.

She stated that under the comprehensive vision of Antyodaya, the Central government has placed women-led institutions at the centre of the Rural Livelihood Mission. As a result, women are providing leadership for the transformation of villages. She said women's Self-Help Groups have effectively contributed to the rural economy. In about 12 years, the number of women associated with these groups has increased to more than 10 crore. The President said that their name should not just be Lakhpati Didis, but in the coming days, the goal should be to make them Crorepati Didis.

"In the past, women relied on others for even the smallest things; today, however, they have not only become self-reliant but have also reached a point where they can serve as a source of support for others," she said.

President Murmu said the benefits of development should reach every village and every home to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047. She said innovative Self-Help Groups and SARAS Melas have to play a leading role in this regard.

The President noted that SARAS Melas have established themselves as progressive rural marketplaces. Through these, the direct connection between rural women entrepreneurs and consumers across the country has been strengthened. They have gained opportunities to connect directly with urban markets, and their marketing capabilities are developing. (IANS)

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