NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov exchanged views on bilateral issues as well as multilateral and regional issues and ongoing conflicts during their recent telephone conversation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Addressing the weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India has had several engagements with the Russian side in the last few weeks.

“Our Foreign Minister had a conversation with the Foreign Minister of Russia. We have had engagements with the Russian side — several such engagements in the last few weeks or so. And these are occasions when leaders from both sides, the External Affairs Minister from our side and the Foreign Minister of Russia from their side, exchange views on bilateral issues as well as several issues that today form part of the global landscape: multilateral issues, regional issues, conflicts that are going on. So these were some of the issues that were discussed during the phone call,” Jaiswal said. (IANS)