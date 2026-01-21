Sabarimala gold theft: Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducts raids in Bengaluru, Ballari

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conducting simultaneous raids in Karnataka's Bengaluru and Ballari in connection with the sensational theft case of 4.5 kilograms of gold from the famous Sabarimala Ayyappa Swamy temple in Kerala.

The raids were being carried out at the residences and properties of the main accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, and other trustees, officials said on Tuesday.

Raids are underway at the Roddam Jewellery shop in Ballari and at the premises of its owner, Govardhan. A team of nine officers is conducting the searches. The ED is also carrying out raids at an Ayyappa temple in Srirampuram in Bengaluru. In addition, the residences of trustees and a property linked to the main accused, Unnikrishnan, are being searched.

Ballari gold trader Govardhan is accused of purchasing gold from the main accused, Unnikrishnan Potti.

The investigations have revealed that Ballari-based gold trader Govardhan played a key role in the gold theft case. The main accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, is alleged to have sold the gold stolen from the temple to Govardhan. On charges of illegally purchasing 470 grams of gold, Kerala SIT officials have already arrested Govardhan, and he is in jail.

As there is suspicion that large-scale illegal money transfers took place in this case, the Enforcement Directorate has now launched an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It has also been alleged that the Sabarimala gold theft case is not limited to theft alone, and influential persons may be involved. (IANS)

