Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy slams Amaravati project, cites farmers’ distress

TADEPALLI: The YSR Congress Party State Coordinator Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy on Friday raised serious questions over the Chandrababu Naidu government’s handling of the Amaravati capital project, accusing it of ignoring farmers’ unresolved problems while hurriedly moving towards the second phase of land pooling. Speaking to the media, Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy said that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had raised legitimate questions about Amaravati that the ruling government has been unable to answer. He noted that nearly 50,000 acres were taken from farmers in the first phase, yet basic development has not yet been completed. There are no proper roads, no connectivity, and no plot development, leaving farmers in distress.

Sajjala said Jagan questioned whether it was not true that returnable plots were allotted in tanks and low-lying areas, making them unsellable. He asked who would buy such plots if they were not developed. He said Chandrababu Naidu’s problems in Amaravati are directly affecting farmers’ lives, while the government is making unrealistic promises to second-phase farmers without resolving first-phase issues. He further stated that Chandrababu Naidu spent only around Rs. 5,000 crore on Amaravati over the past five years, while the first-phase development alone would require nearly Rs. 1 lakh crore. At the current pace, he asked when the capital project would be completed. (ANI)

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu determined to build Amaravati despite challenges