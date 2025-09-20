Sam Pitroda’s ‘home-like feeling in Pakistan’ draws sharp retort from BJP 

New Delhi: Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) chief Satyanarayan Pitroda’s (popularly known as Sam Pitroda) ‘home-like feeling’ and praise for Pakistan drew strong reactions from the BJP as it slammed his and the Congress party’s alleged ‘undying love’ for the terror-sponsoring nation.

A couple of BJP spokespersons took umbrage at Pitroda’s remarks and termed it a ‘grave insult to our Armed Forces as well as the 140 crore Indians’.

Pitroda, a Gandhi family loyalist, speaking exclusively to IANS said, “I’ve been to Pakistan, and I must tell you, I felt at home. I’ve been to Bangladesh, I’ve been to Nepal, and I feel at home. I don’t feel like I’m in a foreign country.”

Pradeep Bhandari, in a press conference lambasted Pitroda, stating “Gandhi family loyalist says that terror nation Pakistan feels like a home to him. This is grave insult to our soldiers and 140 crore Indians.”

“He is not alone in this, the Congress top leadership including Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, are in agreement with it,” he claimed.

“If such behaviour is not anti-national, then what it is?” he asked.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala slammed Pitroda and Congress leadership for giving a clean chit to Pakistan despite clinching evidence of its involvement in the 26/11 attacks, Pulwama and Pahalgam terror attack.

“They articulate Pakistan’s position on 370 & Sindoor and Surgical Strike & undermine our forces! They give 80% water to Pak under IWT! They love Pakistan! Sam Pitroda who stays in US, away from India finds a home in Pakistan! Is anyone surprised?,” he said in a jeering tone.

Pradeep Bhandari also dug out old instances of alleged bonhomie between Pakistan and Congress leaders and accused the latter of belittling and demeaning own security forces.

“Sometime ago, Shahid Afridi said that he considers Rahul Gandhi his friend. Days later, his close aid is describing terror state as his ‘second home’,” he said.

Bhandari also reminded the Congress party of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and how the then government didn’t hold Pakistan accountable for this, rather gave it a clean chit.

Further calling out the Congress party’s ‘love’ for Pakistan, the BJP spokesperson claimed, “The whole Gandhi family is deeply in love with Pakistan and has no qualms in habitually undermining our forces with slurs like road ruffians.” He stated that it’s because of this reason that instead of glorifying forces, they went to question the efficacy of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and demanded answers on how many jets were downed. (IANS)

