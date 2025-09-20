Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attends BJP’s victory meeting in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: As the BTC poll campaign will come to an end on Saturday evening, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday attended a victory meeting of BJP candidate for Salakati ST constituency, Kabita Basumatary, at Belsa Bazar field, Haloadol, in Kokrajhar, and offered Orunodoi scheme to every woman. He was accompanied by Minister Ashok Singhal, Chairman of Adivasi Development Council Durga Hasda, and ex-President of AASU Sankar Prasad Ray.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that he had seen the lotus blooming in BTC and that the BJP is going to form Government in BTC. He said that in the last 22 years of the BTC Government, he had not seen proper implementation and distribution of schemes to people. He also said that the Government of Assam released funds to BTC but that development of people was not at satisfactory level.

“I have visited all 40 constituencies in BTC but in most of the places, people are telling me how they have been deprived of government privileges and other welfare schemes,” he said, adding that most of the women have not got the Orunodoi schemes. He questioned where the Orunodoi schemes vanished and who was enjoying it. He called upon all to give BJP a chance to rule. He also said that the people of BTR had been deprived of land rights, PMAY houses, Orunodoi, and other schemes while the BPF and the UPPL candidates hosted ‘pork’ parties in the meetings. He repeatedly said that supporting the UPPL and the BPF would invite deprivation from all government schemes in BTC and that the people would get every government scheme only when the BJP came to power in BTC. Taking a dig at the UPPL and BPF, Sarma said that elephants usually eat banana trees but that the elephants of BTC ate Orunodoi schemes. He also assured that the BJP will ensure land rights and government jobs on merit if BJP came to power. He further assured that the ration card holders would get lentils, salt, and sugar, along with rice at low costs and a subsidy of Rs 250 on each cylinder from November.

Sarma assured that a college in Salakati, 30-bedded model hospital, upgradation of Salakati High School to Higher Secondary School, and RCC bridge over Champamati river would be constructed if the BJP came to power. He also assured to upgrade Salakati outpost to a full-fledged police station and financial support to Bathou, Brahma, and other religious institutions in Salakati. He further assured that Kabita Basumatary would get an EM berth if BJP came to power in BTC.

Sarma also attended BJP’s election meeting in Subhaijhar in Chirang. He cancelled his meeting in Guma constituency for candidate Sajal Kr Singha and road show in support of candidate Arup Kr Dey in Fakiragramne in the evening due to the sudden demise of singer Zubeen Garg.

