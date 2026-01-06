‘SAMPANN’ system transforming pension administration for DoT pensioners: Government

New Delhi: The government on Monday said that ‘SAMPANN’ (System for Accounting and Management of Pension) has enabled pensioners to securely access, store, and retrieve their official documents anytime and anywhere, ensuring greater convenience, authenticity and long-term digital preservation of records.

It is an integrated, online pension management system for Department of Telecommunications (DoT) pensioners, creating a single platform for processing, sanctioning and disbursing pension directly to the bank account of pensioners. It also offers online grievance redressal, digital profile management and transaction record, enhancing transparency and efficiency for telecom retirees, said Ministry of Communications.

The ministry further stated that further advancing the government’s vision of digital governance and paperless services, important pension related documents -- gratuity payment orders, pension certificates/ePPOs, pension commutation payment orders and Form 16 are now made available through DigiLocker. (IANS)

