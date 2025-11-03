Pension and ‘GPF SAMADHAN’ workshop held in Dibrugarh to address service-related issues

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The AG Office (A&E), Assam, ARTPPG Department, Assam, and Dibrugarh district administration in collaboration aimed to solve various issues related to Pension and GPF in each department of Dibrugarh district at the two-day programme ‘Pension’ and ‘GPF SAMADHAN’ held on October 31 and November 1. The programme was attended by Principal Accountant General Dr Gaurav Kumar who addressed and assured everyone that he would try to resolve the issues directly and immediately. Following this, Deputy Accountant General Snehasis Mukherjee gave a statement explaining the reasons for the mistakes made and issued proper guidance. After him, Additional District Commissioner Sultana Akhtara Ahmed gave a speech regarding the workshop and how it would be beneficial to have such a workshop in the district. The capacity building session was held to brief the participants on the final payment process of GPF, settlement issues, and pension application process.

