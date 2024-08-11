Cachar District Prepares for Grand 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and Independence Day Celebrations Under DC Rohan Kumar Jha

SILCHAR: Under the visionary leadership of Cachar District Commissioner, Rohan Kumar Jha, the district is gearing up for a grand and patriotic observance of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative and the upcoming Independence Day celebrations. On Friday at the conference hall of DC’S office ,DC Jha held a preparatory meeting rallying key officials and stakeholders to ensure these national events are commemorated with grandeur and enthusiasm.

DC Jha emphasized the importance of a flawless execution of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, meticulously reviewing all aspects, including stage construction, field arrangements, power supply, and drinking water facilities. The commissioner highlighted the significance of the cultural programmes that will follow the official events, aiming to inspire national pride and unity among the citizens.

Central to the meeting was the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative, which encourages every household and government office to hoist the national flag from August 12 to August 15. DC Jha also urged all citizens to actively participate and directed that all government buildings be illuminated during this period to amplify the celebratory spirit.

To further elevate the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ celebrations, a series of community events have been planned, including a run and bike rally on August 13 and the establishment of a special selfie point at Gandhi Bagh. Citizens were encouraged to capture and share their patriotic moments at this point. The festivities will culminate in a grand cultural concert at Gandhi Bhawan, featuring performances by renowned local artists, organized in collaboration with the Regional Office of Information & Public Relations, Barak Valley Zone, Silchar.

During the meeting, it was informed that the Cachar Police would organize a bike rally as part of the Tiranga Rallies campaign, while the ADC (Education), Antara Sen will oversee Tiranga Yatras and Pledges involving schools across the district. The Executive Officer of the Silchar Municipal Board, Van Lal Limpuia Nampui will set up a large Tiranga Canvas and additional selfie points at Gandhi Bagh Park.

DC Jha also directed the Cultural Development Officer to arrange for the felicitation of Freedom Fighters or their descendants during the Tiranga Concert. In support of the celebrations, the District Project Manager of ASRLM was tasked with opening stalls across Cachar for the sale of Tiranga merchandise, involving SHG groups and local artisans. The Deputy Director of Information & Public Relations, Barak Valley Zone, Silchar, will lead an extensive social media promotion campaign, tagging the PMO and Ministry of Culture, and using hashtags #HarGharTiranga and #HGT2024.

The meeting underscored Cachar’s commitment to making the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative a resounding success and celebrating Independence Day with the enthusiasm it deserves.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Superintendent of Police Subrata Sen, Assistant District Commissioners Antata Sen, Kimchin Lhangum, Van Lal Limpuia Nampui, Assistant Commissioner, Lakshyajeet Gogoi, Circle Officers, and other key officials, stated a press release.

