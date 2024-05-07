Sandeshkhali agitation was BJP’s ploy to win elections in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: The agitation in Sandeshkhali against alleged sexual harassment of women by local Trinamool Congress leaders was nothing but a plot scripted by the BJP to win elections in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Monday.

Addressing a rally at Saithian under the Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency in support of Trinamool candidate Satabdi Roy, the Chief Minister said, “A video has surfaced which exposes BJP’s scripted plan in Sandeshkhali. But they don’t know that self-dignity is more important for women than money.” She also cautioned the BJP against ‘scripting’ such blueprints in the future.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that Trinamool is the only force that can protect the people of West Bengal on issues such as the NRC, CAA, or the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“I will not allow the implementation of NRC, CAA, or UCC in Bengal at any cost. If needed, I will sacrifice my life but I will never bow down before the BJP,” she said. (IANS)

