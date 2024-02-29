Sandeshkhali Violence : West Bengal Police Arrests TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan

"Shahjahan was arrested late on Wednesday night from Bamanpukur area at Minakhan in North 24 Parganas. He was arrested in connection with the case related to attack on ED officials on January 5," Sarkar said.

"He was one of the principal accused in the case. Several other cases have been lodged against him after protests broke out in Sandeshkhali earlier this month. Those are being investigated," the ADG of South Bengal added.

Currently, the TMC stalwart is kept at the Basirhat court lockup and he will be produced before the court later in the day.