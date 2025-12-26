Santa Se Seekh: Delhi Police educates people against cybercrimes, frauds

NEW DELHI: In a novel awareness campaign named 'Santa Se Seekh', the Delhi Police held street plays and other activities across all its 15 districts to educate the public against cybercrimes and online frauds.

Additional CP and PRO Sanjay Tyagi said, "The Delhi Police has an ongoing campaign to curb the rising incidents of cybercrime by creating public awareness. Taking advantage of the occasion of Christmas today, we organized this programme under the name 'Santa Se Seekh'. Across every district, people were made aware through street plays, video films, and other methods about how to take precautions against cybercrime."

The campaign was conducted across all 15 police districts of Delhi at one prominent location each having high public footfall, such as markets and malls, to effectively reach a large and diverse audience, said a Delhi Police statement.

The primary objective was to educate citizens on cybercrimes, online fraud, safe digital practices, and essential precautionary measures to stay protected while using online platforms. The cyber awareness initiative was executed in a well-planned manner using innovative and interactive methods to maximize public engagement and impact, said the statement.

Several interactive learning activities, including cyber safety quizzes and games, were organized to actively engage the public, said Tyagi. (IANS)

