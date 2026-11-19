NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to list a petition seeking removal of videos showing Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck raising the "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" slogan against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and expressing support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad. The petitioner has also sought an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the participation of foreign delegates at the event and the permissions granted to them.

The plea was mentioned before a bench of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, by advocate Rizwan who alleged that Filibeck, Secretary-General of the Party of European Socialists, had interfered in India's domestic political affairs by criticising the government and expressing support for the Opposition.

The CJI indicated that the plea would be listed on Friday before an appropriate bench of the court.

The counsel stated that the Bharat Summit 2026 was organised under the aegis of the Telangana government and certain foundations, including the Samruddha Bharat Foundation, and brought together Opposition leaders and foreign delegates under the banner of a global alliance against fascist forces. He alleged that Filibeck had used the platform to target the Indian government and endorse the Opposition's political campaign. The counsel said the Italian politician had translated the slogan into English for other delegates and also expressed his willingness to work with the Opposition in India.

Advocate Rizwan argued that the remarks were a serious matter as the video was circulating on social media and sought urgent directions for its removal.

The petition centres on remarks allegedly made by Filibeck on November 14. It alleges that he raised the slogan "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod", translated it as "Vote Thief, Leave your Seat" for foreign delegates and endorsed the Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and the Congress' political campaign.

According to the transcript of the video annexed to the petition, Filibeck said, "We stand by Rahul Gandhi, the Indian Congress party in defending the democracy in India." (ANI)