SC asks ECI to indicate timeframe for final decision on Trinamool name, symbol dispute

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to indicate a timeframe for deciding the dispute over the name and reserved election symbol of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), observing that the matter should not be prolonged indefinitely.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana was hearing TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's plea challenging the ECI's interim decision to freeze the party's name and its "Flowers and Grass" symbol amid the dispute between rival factions.

The top court, while observing that an early decision was necessary, asked the poll panel to come up with a realistic timeframe that would allow both sides a fair opportunity to place their evidence while ensuring the proceedings are not unnecessarily prolonged.

Addressing the ECI's counsel, the CJI-led Bench said, "Give us a reasonable timeframe in which the parties are given a fair opportunity to lead their evidence, but the matter is not prolonged, and you also get sufficient time to apply your mind. Something realistic."

The Supreme Court directed the poll panel to indicate the proposed timeline and adjourned the matter for further hearing on September 28. (IANS)

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