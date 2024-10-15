SC Defers Hearing on Karnataka SIT's Plea to Cancel Anticipatory Bail for Bhavani Revanna in Sex Video Scandal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday could not take up for hearing a plea moved by the Karnataka SIT seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Bhavani Revanna, mother of JD-S leader and Karnataka sex video scandal case prime accused Prajwal Revanna.

Prajwal Revanna is also the grandson of party supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. The hearing was deferred due to the non-sitting of Justice Surya Kant-led Bench. Earlier in July, the apex court, after much persuasion, agreed to examine the Special Leave Petition filed by the Karnataka SIT and called for a response from Bhavani Revanna, who is the daughter-in-law of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda. (IANS)

