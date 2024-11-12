SC Issues Notice On Petition For Implementing Age Checks At Bars And Liquor Stores

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court issued a notice to the government on Monday, requesting a response to a petition urging for age verification at liquor stores and bars.

Referring to several cases of minors being involved in drUnk-driving incidents across the nation, the petition sought the court’s intervention to implement a mandatory age verification system at liquor stores.

Filed by the Community Against Drunken Driving (CADD), the public interest litigation (PIL) urged the implementation of a comprehensive policy requiring age verification at all points of alcohol sale.

Given that the legal drinking age in various states and Union Territories (UTs) ranges between 18 and 25, the petition recommended checking the photo identification cards of customers who appear under 25.