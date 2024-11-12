SC Issues Notice On Petition For Implementing Age Checks At Bars And Liquor Stores

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court issued a notice to the government on Monday, requesting a response to a petition urging for age verification at liquor stores and bars.
Referring to several cases of minors being involved in drUnk-driving incidents across the nation, the petition sought the court’s intervention to implement a mandatory age verification system at liquor stores.
Filed by the Community Against Drunken Driving (CADD), the public interest litigation (PIL) urged the implementation of a comprehensive policy requiring age verification at all points of alcohol sale.
Given that the legal drinking age in various states and Union Territories (UTs) ranges between 18 and 25, the petition recommended checking the photo identification cards of customers who appear under 25.
A fine of Rs 10,000 for underage buyers has been proposed further.
The petition also opposed home delivery of alcohol, arguing that it could encourage underage drinking.
The petition proposed treating violations by sellers as breaches of licensing laws, imposing penalties of up to Rs 50,000.
Justices BR Gavai and KV Vishwanathan initially led a bench that noted the court's potentially limited role in this matter.
