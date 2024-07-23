SC stays directive on ID cards for food stalls on Kanwar Yatra route issued by 3 states

New Delhi: In a significant update, the Supreme Court has put a stay on the directive issued by the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh, which mandated eateries along the Kanwariya Yatra route to display the owners’ names.

The Court, on Monday, issued notices to these state governments, seeking their response to the petitions challenging this directive and has scheduled the next hearing for July 26.

The Supreme Court emphasised that food sellers should not be compelled to display the names of owners and staff.

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arun Govil expressed support for the Uttar Pradesh government’s directive, stating that there was nothing wrong with displaying the owners’ names. He argued that consumers have the right to know where their food comes from. In contrast, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad criticised the directive, accusing it of undermining national unity and calling for its repeal.

The directive, which has sparked a political controversy, was also supported by Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, who clarified that the regulation was initially introduced by the UPA government in 2006. Rajbhar asserted that the current BJP-led government is merely implementing existing laws, not introducing new ones. “It was a law made by the UPA government in the year 2006. The BJP and NDA government did not come up with any new law. We are only doing the work they were not able to do,” Rajbhar said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the row over using ‘nameplates’ on food shops on the Kanwar route in UP and Uttarakhand, UP Congress state president Ajay Rai said that if Chirag Paswan and Jayant Chaudhary are against this decision, then they should withdraw their support from the government. (ANI)

