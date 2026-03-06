Seat at UNSC for India is of utmost importance: Finland President

New Delhi: President of Finland Alexander Stubb on Thursday voiced strong support for India securing a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council, and said that reforms in the global multilateral system are necessary to reflect today’s geopolitical realities.

Speaking at a Joint Press Meeting at Hyderabad House alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stubb said the world is currently witnessing a transition in the global order, with countries of the Global South playing a crucial role in shaping its direction. The world is changing. We are living through a transition in the global order and India togther with its friends in the Global South, will determine the direction in which this order will go,” Stubb said.

The Finnish President said discussions with the Indian leadership also covered major security challenges across regions, including conflicts in West Asia and Europe.

Today we discussed security issues in the region. We have conflict in both regions, in West Asia and also, of course, in Ukraine. And for us, Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has lasted for too long, four years,” he said.

Stubb emphasised that ending the conflict in Ukraine is in the interest of all parties and must be based on international principles. We agreed that ending the war is in everyone’s interests. A lasting peace can only be one that respects the principles of the United Nations,” he said. Highlighting the need for reform in global governance, Stubb said he would reiterate the call for changes in the multilateral system during his address at the Raisina Dialogue 2026.

Today, in my speech at Raisina, I will once again call for a change in the multilateral system where the division of labour and power would reflect today’s world. And therefore I think a seat in the UN Security Council for India is of utmost importance,” he said. He added that discussions also covered strengthening ties between India and the European Union. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for peace amidst the ongoing West Asia Conflict while addressing a joint press briefing along with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. During the joint press meeting, he said that India and Finland both believe in the rule of law, dialogue and diplomacy. He said,” India and Finland, both, believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. (ANI)

