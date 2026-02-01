Second edition of Indian Navy half marathon in New Delhi today

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy will host the second edition of the Indian Navy Half Marathon (INHM) on Sunday in New Delhi with the tagline ‘Run with the Navy’. Around 14,000 participants are expected to compete across three race categories: 21.1 km, 10 km, and 5 km, making it an inclusive event for runners of all calibres and backgrounds, according to a release. Preparations are underway to deliver an unforgettable experience for every participant. The event will be hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with the race route covering India Gate and the historic Kartavya Path . INHM will be flagged off by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya. In addition, the event will be graced by senior officers and distinguished personalities from the Armed Forces, civilian guests, and renowned sportspersons. A special run/walk for veterans and senior citizens is also being organized. The event, sponsored by IDFC First Bank, has garnered strong support from key agencies, with the Delhi Police and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) playing pivotal roles in ensuring the event’s success. AIMS & AFI certification make this race a class apart. The race will be a rewarding experience as every participant gets a dazzling finisher’s medal, premium running t-shirt, RFID timing bib, curated goodie bag, post-race refreshments, and free race day pictures. The race is well equipped with en route hydration and medical support. The event has also attracted international representation with the participation of 88 runners from across 24 countries, according to a release. (ANI)

