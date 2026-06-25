Security agencies flag soaring use of live-feed drones by Pakistan-based smugglers

NEW DELHI: Smugglers across the India–Pakistan border in Punjab are increasingly using advanced drones to deliver narcotics and arms, according to security officials. Officials said recent drone models are capable of real-time video transmission and improved navigation, making it harder for security forces to detect and intercept them. Some are also described as satellite-enabled, allowing deeper penetration into Indian territory. Security agencies, including the Border Security Force (BSF), have been countering these operations by shooting down or intercepting drones, with around 400 reportedly seized in the past six months. Officials noted that drone drops are part of a broader smuggling network that relies on local handlers in Punjab to collect and distribute contraband. Alongside narcotics, drones are also being used to smuggle weapons, including pistols and rifles, which officials say are linked to criminal groups in the region. Authorities say efforts are focused on improving counter-drone technology and dismantling local support networks to disrupt the supply chain. (IANS)

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