Indian National Killed as Iranian Drone Strike Hits Kuwait International Airport

KUWAIT CITY: Several Iranian drones targeted Terminal 1 (T1) at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, causing extensive damage and leaving dozens injured, including one Indian national who was killed. The Embassy of India in Kuwait expressed profound grief over the loss of life and confirmed that emergency diplomatic protocols have been activated to support the affected families. The mission stated that it is closely coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities to provide all possible assistance.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence spokesperson, Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, described the drone attacks as “criminal Iranian aggression” and affirmed that the Kuwaiti armed forces are monitoring the situation in coordination with relevant authorities. He emphasized that the military remains on full alert to respond to any developments and is taking all necessary measures to safeguard the country’s security and stability.

In response to the attack, Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended air traffic at the airport, diverting flights to nearby airports while assessing the damage and carrying out repairs to restore operations.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and said Indian authorities were extending assistance to those affected by the incident.

“We condemn the attack on the Kuwait International Airport today in which an Indian national has died and several of our nationals are injured. Since the onset of the conflict in West Asia, we have strongly urged that civilian population and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted. We again call upon parties to cease such attacks,” the MEA statement read. (IANS)

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