Raipur/Bijapur: In a significant success against Left Wing Extremism, a joint team of Pamed police station and CoBRA battalion recovered a Maoist arms dump from the dense forests of Jeerpalli village in Bijapur district on Thursday. Acting on specific intelligence about the presence of a hidden Maoist dump in the forests under the Pamed police station area, security forces launched a targeted search operation. The team thoroughly combed the forested area of Jeerpalli and successfully located the cache carefully concealed by the insurgents. (IANS)