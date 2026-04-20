Security tightened across Kashmir Valley ahead of Pahalgam attack anniversary

Srinagar: Security has been tightened across the Kashmir Valley ahead of the April 22 anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, with special focus on tourist hotspots. The attack last year, carried out by Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killed 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local pony owner.

Authorities have directed all security forces to remain on high alert around the anniversary to prevent any untoward incidents. Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) V.K. Birdi chaired a high-level review meeting in Srinagar, while similar preparations have been undertaken at the ground level to ensure a foolproof security plan.

The 2025 attack had sharply escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. Under ‘Operation Sindoor’, Indian armed forces carried out targeted strikes on terror infrastructure in Muridke, Bahawalpur, and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir without crossing the border. In retaliation, Pakistan targeted civilian and military facilities in Jammu and Kashmir, with Poonch among the worst affected, where 14 civilians lost their lives. India responded by destroying 18 Pakistani defence installations.

Following the attack, around 50 tourist spots in Jammu and Kashmir were temporarily shut but later reopened. The incident had severely impacted tourism, a key source of livelihood in the region.

To restore confidence, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held a Cabinet meeting in Pahalgam and undertook outreach initiatives. Authorities have since introduced stricter safety measures, including police verification of service providers and a QR code-based identification system, allowing tourists to verify credentials easily.

With improved security and monitoring, Pahalgam is once again witnessing a steady return of tourists. (IANS)

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