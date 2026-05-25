Sensation in Damoh as British-era silver coins unearthed during house excavation

Bhopal/Damoh: A controversy has erupted in the Futera Ward area of Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh after British-era silver coins were discovered during excavation work at a house construction site. The coins were found at the ancestral home of government school teacher Alok Soni while labourers were digging foundation pillars.

According to officials, an earthen pot filled with old silver coins was unearthed during the excavation. The Archaeology Department confirmed that the coins belong to the British colonial period between 1815 and 1915. Authorities have so far seized 42 silver coins from the site.

The incident took a dramatic turn after one of the labourers alleged that the actual recovery was much larger. The labourer claimed that nearly 30 to 35 kilograms of silver coins were found and alleged that workers were paid Rs 500 each and asked to leave the site after the discovery. He further claimed that a significant portion of the coins was not handed over to authorities.

Alok Soni denied the allegations, stating that every recovered coin was immediately surrendered to the administration. He also alleged that some labourers themselves might have hidden a part of the treasure.

Following the discovery, police, revenue officials and archaeology authorities reached the site. Construction work was halted and the area placed under administrative supervision. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the actual quantity of coins recovered and whether any antiquities were concealed.

News of the “buried treasure” spread quickly across the locality, attracting large crowds and sparking discussions about the historical and monetary value of the coins. While discoveries of British-era artefacts are not uncommon in Madhya Pradesh, the conflicting claims in this case have drawn widespread attention.

The Archaeology Department is expected to conduct a detailed examination of the seized coins. Authorities have appealed to the public not to spread rumours as the investigation continues. (IANS)

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