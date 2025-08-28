Assam: Centre to Issue ₹100 Silver Coin to Mark Bhupen Hazarika’s Birth Centenary

Guwahati: On the occasion of the birth centenary of Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the Government of India has approved the issuance of a ₹100 silver commemorative coin in his honour.

The special coin, officials said, will serve as a befitting tribute to the legendary artiste whose songs of humanity, justice, and cultural pride continue to inspire generations across Assam, the Northeast, and the nation.

Dr. Hazarika, known as the “Bard of the Brahmaputra,” remains one of India’s most celebrated cultural icons, with contributions spanning music, poetry, cinema, and social reform. His works transcended borders and languages, carrying messages of unity and compassion.

The coin is expected to be unveiled as part of the centenary celebrations, which include cultural events, seminars, and performances commemorating his life and legacy.