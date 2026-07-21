Seven Killed as Fresh Landslide Hits Poonch Amid Incessant Rain

Jammu: Seven persons were killed after a fresh landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in J&K's Poonch district on Monday. Officials said the landslide hit the Loran-Dumilan area of Poonch today. "The landslide was triggered by incessant rain, killing seven people. Seven bodies have been recovered while search and rescue operations are underway to trace any missing person," officials stated.

Locals said announcements were made from mosques to alert residents as flash floods and landslides posed a serious threat. Police, civil administration, SDRF and local volunteers rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

The authorities are assessing the extent of the damage, while rescue operations continue. On Sunday, at least 17 persons were killed, and several others reported missing after flash floods triggered by torrential rainfall devastated parts of the Jammu division, including Poonch and Rajouri. With the nine deaths reported on Monday, the total toll in the Jammu region due to the two-day rain fury has risen to 26, officials added. (IANS)

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