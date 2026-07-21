Workers safely rescued after landslide-triggered gas leak in Sikkim tunnel

All 16 workers trapped inside the under-construction Samardung tunnel in South Sikkim were safely rescued on Monday following a massive multi-agency operation, officials said. A landslide reportedly triggered a suspected gas leak inside the tunnel. The workers were trapped at Mamring near Rangpo, where the Samardung tunnel is being constructed for the Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project. Officials said the incident occurred after a landslide affected a section of the tunnel, leading to a blockage and reports of hazardous gas accumulation, which hampered evacuation efforts and complicated rescue operations. Despite the challenging conditions inside the tunnel, rescue personnel successfully reached the trapped workers and evacuated all 16 to safety. Immediately after being rescued, the workers were taken to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Rangpo, where they underwent medical examinations and received necessary treatment. Officials said all the rescued workers were being closely monitored by doctors, although no detailed medical bulletin had been issued till the filing of this report. (IANS)

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