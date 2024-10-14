Several Detained at Mahapanchayat in Ghaziabad Amid Controversy Over Mahant Narsinghanand's Remarks

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday detained several people during the Mahapanchayat, which was organised by the Dasna Devi Temple Committee, in Ghaziabad amidst the controversy surrounding the remarks of Mahant Yati Narsinghanand.

Ghaziabad Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dinesh Chandra P. said that Section 163 has been enforced by the Ghaziabad Commissioner, adding that the police had been continuously trying to pacify the people during the Mahapanchayat, however, several people have been detained. ACP Chandra warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone who violates the law. "At least, 40 to 50 people have been detained as people were previously warned about the consequences of breaking the law," the ACP said.

BJP leader Nand Kishor Gurjar, who was present at the event, demanded that those attacking the dignity of Hindus should be arrested under the National Security Act (NSA). During the Mahapanchayat, the BJP leader said that the decision taken by the gathering calls for the expulsion of the "10 crore Rohingya and Bangladeshi" immigrants residing in India, alleging that they were settled in Delhi by the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party for vote bank politics. (IANS)

