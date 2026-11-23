THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, on Sunday, came in support of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Israel, saying that the party supports Palestine's demand for a new state as well as Israel's right to live in peace.

This comes after former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the LoP for defending India's strategic relationship with Israel and supporting the continued defence purchases from the country. Rahul Gandhi made the comments while speaking at the University of Chicago. Speaking to IANS, Tharoor said: "Rahul Gandhi's stand is very clear. He says that the attack of October 7 was absolutely condemnable; it actually killed and hurt innocent civilians. (IANS)