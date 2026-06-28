Sonia Gandhi questions Centre’s stance on Gaza, says it harms India’s moral standing

NEW DELHI: Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday criticised the Modi government over its stance on the Gaza conflict, calling its “silence” and “inaction” both morally indefensible and contrary to India’s national interest.

In an opinion article in The Indian Express, Gandhi argued that India’s current policy has departed from its long-standing foreign policy traditions, weakened its global standing, and distanced the country from Palestine, Iran, and the wider West Asia region.

She said India should speak out against Israel’s actions in Gaza, citing findings by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry that accused Israel of committing genocide and deliberately targeting Palestinian civilians, including children. Gandhi highlighted reports of widespread destruction, civilian casualties, and attacks on healthcare infrastructure.

While describing Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel as “dastardly, horrific, and absolutely unacceptable,” Gandhi said Israel’s military response had been marked by “wanton cruelty and barbarity” and accused senior Israeli leaders of expressing genocidal intent.

She also criticised the United States for backing Israel and argued that the UN had been unable to act effectively due to American obstruction.

Gandhi noted that several countries had recognised Palestinian statehood, restricted arms exports to Israel, or taken legal action against Israeli leaders. She claimed that India, in contrast, had remained silent despite growing international criticism of Israel.

She said India’s traditional commitment to post-colonial solidarity, sovereignty, and international peace had been undermined by its current approach, arguing that the government’s position had isolated India from historical partners while allowing Pakistan to project itself as a regional mediator.

Gandhi concluded that India’s departure from its traditional foreign policy had yielded little beyond the personal rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (IANS)

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