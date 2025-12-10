Sheikh Hasina slams Interim Government, thanks PM Narendra Modi for support

NEW DELHI: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has accused a “small, self-serving, unelected” group of politicians of seizing state power and weaponizing the courts to eliminate political rivals. In an email interview with IANS, she sharply criticized the interim government in Dhaka, calling the verdict against her “biased and politically motivated,” while also expressing gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for support during her period of crisis.

Hasina said India remains a vital neighbour and partner, emphasizing her appreciation for Modi’s support and for the refuge she has received. She avoided revealing private discussions but reiterated her gratitude to the Indian people.

On the court verdict, Hasina alleged that her trial was conducted by a “kangaroo court” controlled by political opponents who removed her undemocratically. She claimed she was denied proper legal representation and the chance to challenge weak evidence, describing the process as a staged judicial farce. She also warned of troubling signs of foreign interference in Bangladesh’s internal affairs but stressed that any credible allegations should be investigated transparently so national decisions remain sovereign.

Regarding upcoming elections, Hasina said free, fair and participatory polls are crucial to legitimacy. She argued that the interim government appears positioned to engineer outcomes and noted that banning the Awami League makes a fair contest impossible. Because her party is barred from running, she said this is not a boycott but “disenfranchisement,” predicting many supporters would simply stay home.

Hasina rejected all forms of religious and political persecution and called for impartial investigations into any abuses. She expressed concern over rival Khaleda Zia’s critical health condition. On the conviction of her niece, UK MP Tulip Siddiq, she questioned the fairness of trials in absentia and accused interim leader Muhammad Yunus of using prosecutions to hide his failures and suppress a party elected repeatedly since independence. (IANS)

