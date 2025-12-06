"Personal Decision Influenced by Circumstances": Jaishankhar on Sheikh Hasina's Stay in India

New Delhi: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke on former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's status in India, suggesting “that her continued stay is largely a personal decision influenced by the 'circumstances' that led her to the country.”

Jaishankar said, "She came here in a certain circumstance and I think that circumstance clearly sort of is a factor in what happens to her. But again, that is something in which she has to make up her mind."