SHS 2024 Campaign Hits 25% Cleanliness Milestone in 5.6 Lakh CTUs on Day 7

NEW DELHI: As the SHS 2024 campaign titled "Swabhav Swachhata Sanskaar Swachhata" enters Day 7, it has already noted one important milestone.

One week into its launch, 25 percent of the listed Cleanliness Target Units have transformed themselves into clean, beautified surfaces. The campaign aims at more than 5 lakh CTUs-long lost areas avoided as not so easy and difficult to clean domains of the country.

Starting on September 17 and concluding October 2, 2024, the campaign is a part of the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban (SBM-U), a decade of cleanliness.

This time, the country will witness more than 15 lakh events envisioned for three pillars Swachhata Lakshit Ekayi or Cleanup Token Units (CTUs), Swachhata Mein Jan Bhaagidaari and SafaiMitra Suraksha Shivir. These include participation from more than 3 crore citizens.

Initiatives in cleanliness move ahead at over 4 lakh locations where more than 1 lakh CTUs have already been transformed. Uttar Pradesh leads with over 45,000 units cleaned up, Tamil Nadu cleaned up more than 28,000, and Bihar addresses over 19,000 target areas. Meanwhile, Rajasthan has transformed more than 18,000 CTUs and Andhra Pradesh nearly 17,000 locations.

Apart from CTU transformations, spectacular environmental efforts have also been part of the campaign, with over 1 million trees being planted under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative. Last week alone, more than 7,000 food streets had been cleaned and nearly 50,000 cultural festivals celebrated for regional traditions.

Central Ministries are participating very actively in the Swachhata Hi Seva movement by leading the cleanliness drives at identified CTUs, conducting plantation drives, cyclothons, plogathons, and cultural events. State Chief Ministers have set the lead first by the cleanliness drive at designated CTUs, launching SafaiMitra Shivirs, and doing other community service activities.

This collective commitment toward cleanliness has integrated different stakeholders, such as urban local bodies, gram panchayats, faith organizations, NGOs, CPSUs, and central ministries, into a common effort of a garbage-free India. At this point in time with momentum building up and active involvement, the result is emphatically visible on the ground. Not only does this ensure progress in the campaign, but it also helps in progressing the mission of Swachh Bharat Mission Urban towards more hygienic and healthy cities in this country.