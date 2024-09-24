Assam: Key Administrative Changes Announced in State

GUWAHATI: Patibandla Ashok Babu, IAS (RR-2003) has been posted as Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam in Health and Family Welfare Department.

He will report immediately on joining. He will supervise the functioning of other officials who have been assigned the charge:- Chief Executive Officer SITA and Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi.

The Department of Personnel and Training has transferred IAS Bharti Meena, who was in the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, on grounds of marriage to the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

Her husband, Rajkumar Meena, is an IPS officer from the 2022 batch. He presently works as the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Prayagraj. Bharti hails from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, and her husband is from Jaipur, Rajasthan. The couple hasn't yet ironed out details of the new posting.

But her posting order is awaited short, to be posted to Prayagraj or area adjoining town. Uttar Pradesh, by the way, remains an absolutely preferred posting for lots of IAS and IPS officers. The state has remained one sort of "marriage ground" state for bureaucratic circles.

Shri Nitya Binod Warie, ACS (DR-99), District Commissioner of Nagaon who has been holding the post, has been transferred and will join as Additional District Commissioner, Kokrajhar.