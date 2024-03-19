Manipur: Miscreants Open Fire at Congress candidate in Ukhrul meeting

IMPHAL: In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants allegedly opened fire, leading to retaliation by the security forces ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Manipur.

The president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), reported that unidentified armed miscreants assaulted Congress candidate Alfred Kan-Ngam Arthur during a meeting at a resort in Ukhrul.

Congress is nominating Alfred Kan-Ngam Arthur, a former MLA of the Ukhrul Assembly Constituency, as its candidate for the Outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Alfred escaped unharmed from the gunfire, and although his escorts retaliated, the meeting resumed with reluctance.