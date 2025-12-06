SIR phase 2: ECI inches towards completion as 99.90% enumeration forms distributed

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday released the daily bulletin for Phase II of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, reporting near-complete progress in the distribution and digitization of Elector-specific enumeration forms (EFs) across 12 States and Union Territories. The enumeration phase, which began on November 4, will continue until December 11.

According to the bulletin, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Goa have recorded full coverage in the distribution of EFs, with each achieving 100 percent distribution.

Lakshadweep has also completed digitization of all 57,813 forms (100 percent), while Rajasthan has digitized 5,46,50,355 out of 5,46,56,215 forms, marking 99.99 percent digitization.

Goa has digitized 11,80,138 forms, amounting to 99.59 percent of its total share.

Among the larger States, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh have distributed 99.97 percent of forms. West Bengal has digitized 7,60,44,145 forms (99.23 percent), while Chhattisgarh has digitized 2,10,66,785 forms (99.23 percent).

Madhya Pradesh has distributed 99.97 percent of its forms and completed digitization of 5,68,21,633 forms, accounting for 98.98 percent.

Tamil Nadu, with an electorate exceeding 6.41 crore, reported 99.81 percent distribution and 98.23 percent digitization of forms.

Gujarat recorded 99.92 percent distribution and 96.60 percent digitization, while Kerala registered 99.49 percent distribution and 95.27 percent digitization of enumeration forms.

Uttar Pradesh, the State with the highest number of electors at over 15.44 crore, has distributed 99.91 percent forms and digitized 14,20,43,814 forms, amounting to 91.98 percent progress — the lowest digitization rate among the major States listed.

Across all 12 States and Union Territories covered in the bulletin, a total of 50,92,54,353 forms have been distributed, reflecting 99.90 percent coverage, while 49,18,10,732 forms have undergone digitization, marking 96.48 percent completion. The ECI noted that the figures for Rajasthan exclude the 193-Anta Assembly Constituency, where the revision process was deferred due to a by-election. (IANS)

Also Read: Supreme Court issues directions to ease BLO workload in SIR exercise