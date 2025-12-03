Kiren Rijiju urges Opposition to maintain discipline in Parliament amid protests over SIR

NEW DELHI: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday appealed to Opposition MPs to allow the House to function, amid continued protests demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju said, “We have repeatedly urged to hold discussions in a peaceful and disciplined manner. We have always said that to raise one issue, you can’t compromise on other issues. It is not right for some parties to disrupt the House.”

He further said, “There is always victory and loss in elections, but taking out the anger over this defeat in Parliament is not right. We are ready to discuss any issue.”

Appealing to MPs, he added, “I appeal to the opposition MPs not to disrupt the House proceedings.”

Earlier, the joint opposition used the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls issue to stage protests outside Parliament on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, MP Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We will continue to protest to save democracy and against injustice.”

Congress and other opposition MPs began their protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on Tuesday, as the Parliament gears up for the second day of the Winter Session. The INDIA bloc MPs have started their protest outside the Makar Dwar of the Parliament ahead of Tuesday’s Parliament proceedings.

Even on the first day of the Winter Session, the Lok Sabha witnessed several adjournments till noon, 2 pm, and later in the day, as opposition members insisted on discussing the ongoing SIR exercise in 12 States and Union Territories.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, “The INDIA Alliance decided that we will stress for the discussion on SIR and the election electoral reform-related things. Today, at 10:30 am, we are having a demonstration in front of the Makar Dwar demanding the same thing. All the MPs are going to protest outside the parliament.” (ANI)

