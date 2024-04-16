‘Situation is different, results may be shocking’: Ashok Gehlot on Congress in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that the results for the Lok Sabha elections in his state will not reflect a clean sweep by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the political situation is changing and with each passing day, people are supporting the Congress.

“In the last two times, the election tally for the BJP-led NDA and the Congress was 25-0. Now the situation is different and people are favouring the Congress as well. I cannot say how many seats the Congress will win. But the results may be shocking. With each passsing day, people are siding in favour of the Congress,” Gehlot said in an exclusive conversation with ANI on Monday.

Gehlot said that the BJP does not speak on the issues that are faced by people in the state as opposed to Rahul Gandhi or the Congress.

“Agniveer or Article 370 are their decisions. These are not issues. The main issue faced by the country is unemployment but they do not speak anything on this. The party which is in power has the duty to speak on the buring problems of the people. They should state what are their plans. There is no discussion on this. Only Rahul Gandhi, Congress and the INDIA bloc speaks on it,” the former Chief Minister said.

The senior Congress leader said that instead of critiquing their party manifesto on valid facts and proposing a better alternative, the BJP has engaged in drawing a baseless parallel between the Congress manifesto and the Muslim League.

“We have released our manifesto based on the feedback we have received from people on five Nyays and 25 guarantees for farmers, labourers, women. You can speak about it or propose something better than this. Instead of that, you are saying that the manifesto is like the Muslim League. What is the need to connect both these? You can discuss and speak about its shortcomings. These are your rights...I think people have not welcomed this,” Gehlot said.

Speaking on the BJP thrwarting the democratic values in the country, the senior Congress leader said, “They (BJP) don’t have faith in democracy. They do not give any importance to Opposition. It is a different issue how many people are there in Opposition...”

“They are ending the very fundamentals of democracy. They have won with a full majority and now people are worried if elections will be held in the country or not. What will happen to the Constitution, will they change it? What if reservations will end? Yesterday, the Union Home Minister had to clarify in the Alwar rally that they won’t end the reservation system. Why has this situation arrived that he has to give a clarification?” the former Chief Minister added. (IANS)

