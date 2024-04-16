AIUDF Chief Ajmal using helicopter hired by BJP for election campaigns: Congress

NAGAON: AIUDF chief Badaruddin Ajmal and his party have betrayed the Muslim community for personal gain and have accomplished a secret alliance with the ruling BJP, senior spokesman of APCC, Imdad Hussain said on Monday while addressing a press conference at Nagaon Rajiv Bhavan.

Hussain said that the ruling BJP fielded two candidates in Nagaon parliamentary constituency this time against the opposition Congress. One is Suresh Bora of BJP while the other is Aminul Islam from AIUDF and because of that AIUDF chief Badaruddin Ajmal could use the helicopter hired by the ruling BJP for election campaign in Nagaon. Referring to the mutual understanding between BJP and AIUDF, the senior Congress leader asserted that both the parties are just two facets of the same coin.

Pointing out the helicopter issue, Hussain said that the helicopter (VP-IQB, BELL 206L4) in which AIUDF chief Badaruddin Ajmal arrived at Rupahihat from Guwahati on Sunday is the same helicopter in which the Chief Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ranghang had flown from Diphu to Bhoksong on Saturday. He however asserted that the same pilots i.e. captain Rohan and captain Mayur flew the helicopter during both the trips. Besides, Assam State president of Bharatiya Janata Party Bhabesh Kalita also travelled in the same helicopter from Khanapara to Diphu on March 23, he said, adding that the booking process of helicopter is not so easy as AIUDF can book the helicopter used by BJP on previous day in his own name the next day.

The political parties hire a helicopter for a long period of time on payment of a certain amount of money for that period of time and it does not matter whether it runs or not, Hussain said, adding that the helicopter was booked by BJP and given to Ajmal for use due to the secret alliance between them.

The press conference was attended by another APCC spokesperson as well as secretary Prafulla Kr Das, president of Nagaon District Congress Committee - Prasanta Saikia, vice president Bhaskar Goswami, district executive president of Asom Jatiya Parishad Arun Bora, general secretary Chandra Mohan Bora and other Congress district portfolios.

Also Read: Assam: LPG launches Safety Check Booklet to boost Safety Check campaign

Also Watch: