Six children drown in floodwaters in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

BHAGALPUR: Six children drowned while bathing in floodwaters in the Sultanaganj block area of Bihar's Bhagalpur district, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred near a gas warehouse close to Tareta village under Bhirkhurd panchayat.

According to local residents, the children had entered the floodwaters when they reportedly lost their balance and drowned. Residents launched a search operation and informed the Sultanaganj police and the Circle Officer.

The bodies of all six children were subsequently recovered and taken to Sultanaganj Hospital. Arrangements were being made to send the bodies to Bhagalpur for a post-mortem examination. The children were reportedly residents of Dudhailla village.

Speaking to IANS, a relative of one of the deceased children said: "The children had gone to pluck flowers for puja. They did not know that it (the water) was deep. While trying to hold on to each other, they all fell in." Another relative said, "They left home at 9 a.m. and said they were going. They asked me for two rupees... I gave it to them. Three girls went together."

The incident comes as several districts of Bihar continue to remain affected by floods amid rising water levels in the Ganga and other rivers. (IANS)

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