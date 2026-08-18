Three Bol Bam pilgrims from Dibrugarh drown in Saikhowa nallah in Tinsukia district

Our Bureau

TINSUKIA/ DIBRUGARH: Three youths from Dibrugarh, who had undertaken a Bol Bam pilgrimage during the holy month of Shravan, drowned in the Saikhowa nallah (Bandor khal), a channel of the Brahmaputra, at Saikhowa under Dhola police station in Tinsukia district on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Bishal Shah, Raj Shah and Pankaj Gupta, all residents of Amolapatty in Dibrugarh.

According to reports, the three youths had undertaken a nearly 45-km foot pilgrimage to collect holy water from the river and offer it to Lord Shiva. The tragedy occurred when they entered the Kaliapani stretch near Dhola to bathe and collect water.

Reports indicate that the strong current swept the youths away as they ventured into deep waters. Local people and an SDRF team quickly rescued and transported them to Dangori CHC, but the doctor declared them dead upon arrival.

The bodies were sent to Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

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