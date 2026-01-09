Six more people have been arrested: DCP on Turkman Gate stone pelting case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested six more individuals in connection with the stone-pelting incident that occurred during the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) demolition drive near Faiz-e-Ilahi Masjid in Turkman Gate.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan, the majority of those arrested are between 20 and 30 years old. The police have also identified 10 individuals who allegedly used social media to influence people, including Salman.

The police investigation revealed that rumours were spread on social media that the MCD was demolishing the mosque, leading to the stone-pelting incident. However, Valsan clarified that the demolition drive was aimed at removing unauthorized encroachments in the area, not the mosque itself.

“All those who used social media profiles, we have made a list of people who had created these videos and asked people to do non-violent activities. We are tracing them. Rumours were spread that the MCD was demolishing the mosque. To clarify this, SHOs of the area, not Central Delhi, but also SHOs of North Delhi, ACPs spoke to Muslim religious scholars. The area in the vicinity of the mosque, where there is unauthorized encroachment, is being demolished by MCD,” he said.

Valsan further stated that the police had penetrated WhatsApp groups used by the accused and sent counter-messages to dispel rumours.

“I did a meeting with Muslim religious scholars. We told them that if they are not happy with the court order, then they can appeal. The court has not given a stay order. There were WhatsApp groups, and police officers penetrated the WhatsApp groups and able to track the messages. We sent counter messages. People gathered were very less. The injured Delhi police officials have rejoined their duty,” he added.

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of five accused by 13 days in connection with the Turkman Gate stone-pelting case. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi Waqf Board should approach SC: Owaisi slams Turkman Gate demolition