Delhi Waqf Board should approach SC: Owaisi slams Turkman Gate demolition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday sharply criticised the demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate on Wednesday, alleging procedural lapses and loss to Waqf property.

Reacting to the demolition drive, Owaisi told ANI, "The fact is that this whole land belongs to Waqf. On 12th November, the Delhi HC indeed gave a judgment. The surprising thing is that the petitioner, Save India Foundation, with an RSS background, went to court. The court ordered a survey, but in this Waqf was not a party."

"The Delhi Waqf Board should have become a party in the case. The Delhi Waqf Board should have filed a review petition in court. As a result, the court took a wrong decision," he added.

Owaisi added that the land dispute has historical roots, saying, "The critical point is that in 1947, this place was a mosque. They clearly had no regard for the Places of Worship Act, 1991, a law passed in Parliament. Waqf has suffered a loss. What has happened is wrong. Delhi Waqf Board and its managing committee should approach the Supreme Court and state all facts and get the status quo."

The MCD on Wednesday conducted a demolition drive in encroached areas near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, Turkman Gate, and Ramlila Maidan, following a Delhi High Court order, in the early hours of January 7, 2026. During the drive, stone-pelting incidents were reported. Delhi Police said five people were detained after around 25-30 individuals allegedly pelted stones at police and MCD officials. Five police personnel suffered minor injuries and were treated at a nearby hospital, according to DCP (Central) Nidhin Valsan. Police said prior coordination meetings were held with local stakeholders, including the Aman Committee, but a "few miscreants" attempted to disturb peace.

Separately, Owaisi also reacted to the Supreme Court's denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, saying, "It is surprising and shocking that these two people have not got bail."

He was responding after the apex court granted bail to Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, and Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad, while refusing relief to Khalid and Imam in the alleged conspiracy case linked to the 2020 north-east Delhi riots. (ANI)

