Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio meets President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio met President Droupadi Murmu in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The official X account of Rashtrapati Bhavan, run by the President’s Secretariat, tweeted about this meeting and wrote, “Chief Minister of Nagaland Shri Neiphiu Rio called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.” Earlier, Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Governor La. Ganesan, who passed away in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. In a condolence message, the Nagaland CM said, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of our Hon’ble Governor Shri La. Ganeshan Ji, today, the 15th of August, 2025, in Chennai”. Ganesan was appointed as the 21st Governor of Nagaland on February 11, 2023. Throughout his tenure, he worked diligently to strengthen unity and promote development in the state. “His modest nature endeared him to the people and will continue to inspire generations,” Rio said, describing him as a man of integrity, principle, great wisdom, and moral strength.

The Chief Minister said the Governor’s selfless service, calm leadership, and enduring devotion to justice and unity would be remembered.”

The void left by his passing will be deeply felt, but we take comfort in the legacy of service, courage, and leadership he leaves behind. His contributions to the State and to the Nation will be remembered with respect and gratitude,” Dr. Rio said. Senior leaders and dignitaries gathered in Chennai on Saturday to pay their last respects to Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, who passed away on Friday evening. (ANI)

