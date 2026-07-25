Sonam Wangchuk on liquid diet after ending 26-day hunger strike, health stable: Medanta Hospital

Gurugram: Activist Sonam Wangchuk is stable and alert after ending his 26-day hunger strike and is undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

In a health update issued on Friday, the hospital said Wangchuk has broken his fast and is currently being given a liquid diet as per medical requirements.

He continues to remain under close medical observation as doctors monitor his recovery following the prolonged fast.

A day earlier, Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving a written assurance from the Union government regarding reforms in the competitive examination system.

In a video message shared on X, Wangchuk informed that Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited him to provide the necessary guarantees. “Greetings, friends. Today, on the 26th day, I would like to share some special news with you all. It is currently about 12:30 at night. A short while ago, Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited me here. The top leaders of the Apex Body were also present,” Wangchuk said in the video message. (ANI)

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