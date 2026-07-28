Sonam Wangchuk pays tribute at Rajghat after being discharged from hospital

New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday paid tribute at Rajghat with his wife Gitanjali Angmo after being discharged from hospital in Gurugram.

Addressing reporters after paying respects to Mahatma Gandhi, Wangchuk, addressing media persons on the recent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led student movement, advocated for the protection of those exercising their democratic rights. "I wish to congratulate the youth, the common people, and all the citizens of this country. I also congratulate the elders, people of all ages, and the young organisers who carried this movement forward so peacefully. We must understand that if any resolution or achievement has been reached, it was not through the strength of our arms, nor through the use of lathis or stones. Rather, it came about through our appeals for peace and the suffering we endured ourselves..."

Wangchuk said he had come to Rajghat to remember Mahatma Gandhi and to reaffirm the relevance of his methods in contemporary times. (ANI)

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